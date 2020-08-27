Koyambedu complex will resume operations next month

Foodgrains and wholesale vegetable markets to open on Sep. 18 and 28 respectively

The Koyambedu Wholesale Market complex will be reopened next month.

The foodgrains market will be the first to open on September 18 followed by the wholesale vegetable market on September 28, while others like the fruits and flowers market and retail traders will be allowed to operate later, as a precautionary measure against COVID-19.

A joint committee, comprising traders and government officials, will also be constituted to monitor the market’s functioning.

This decision was taken during a meeting between Deputy Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam, representatives from the Tamil Nadu Vanigar Sangankalin Peramaippu and the Federation of Merchants Associations in Koyambedu market on Thursday.

Traders’ body president A.M. Vikramaraja also submitted a petition seeking compensation for the families of traders who had lost their lives due to the pandemic.

Earlier on Thursday, the Deputy Chief Minister reviewed the repairs at the Koyambedu Wholesale Market complex along with officials of the Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority. Sources in the Market Management Committee said he inspected the work in progress. The renovations are being done at a cost of ₹6 crore.

According to a press release from the Deputy Chief Minister, the Koyambedu market would have a weekly holiday for maintenance. Roadside vending would not be allowed.

Avoiding congestion

To avoid traffic congestion, the stretch of B Road along the Koyambedu Chennai Metro station and E road would be made one-way and vehicles would be allowed in the market with restrictions. Besides police, private security personnel would also be engaged to regulate traffic and monitor the market.

Work is under way to rebuild damaged portions of the compound wall for a distance of 1.5 km and repair damaged roads and the stormwater drain network. Besides painting work inside the market, additional drinking water facilities and renovation of 68 toilet blocks have also been taken up.

It may be recalled that the Koyambedu market complex was closed on May 5 as it had turned into a COVID-19 hotspot.

The vegetable and fruit markets were temporarily shifted to Thirumazhisai and Madhavaram respectively. However, traders have been demanding that they be allowed to operate from Koyambedu in batches.

Representatives of the traders’ organisations had met Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami earlier this week to put forward their demands.