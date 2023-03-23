HamberMenu
Kin of Kancheepuram fire victims paid compensation

March 23, 2023 10:34 pm | Updated 10:34 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
The premises of the cracker factory, near Kancheepuram, which went up in flames on Wednesday.

The premises of the cracker factory, near Kancheepuram, which went up in flames on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: B. VELANKANNI RAJ

Kancheepuram Collector M. Arathi handed over ₹3 lakh solatium each to the family of those who died in the accident in the fireworks factory at Valathottam village in Kancheepuram district on Thursday.

The amount was distributed from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund. Ten persons died in the fire on Wednesday with two bodies yet to be identified. 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced ₹2 lakh each to the families of the victims killed in the fireworks factory. 

Meanwhile, a senior police official of the Kancheepuram district said the owner of the fireworks factory Narendran has been arrested under three sections of the Indian Penal Code and one section of the Explosives Act. The fireworks factory for which licence is available till 2024 was involved in manufacturing country crackers which is not permissible and is being investigated. 

The Kancheepuram district administration, as part of safety measures, had announced a holiday for schools and colleges located in the vicinity of the fireworks factory.

The senior police official said 27 workers, who were in the factory, were injured in the blast of which 10 persons were killed. While two women Malar and Alamelu are undergoing treatment at Government Kilpauk Medical College Hospital, four are undergoing treatment at the Chengalpattu Government Hospital and 11 persons in the Kancheepuram Government Hospital.

