Four killed in fire accident at fireworks manufacturing unit in Kancheepuram

The fire accident caused during the manufacturing of firecrackers in the Narendran fire works, a valid licence holder, took place around noon at Valathottam of Kancheepuram district

March 22, 2023 03:01 pm | Updated 03:02 pm IST - KANCHEEPURAM

The Hindu Bureau
The Kancheepuram district police, along with Fire and Rescue Services personnel involved in rescue of injured persons after a fire accident occurred in a fireworks factory in Kancheepuram on March 22, 2023. Photo: Special Arrangement

Four persons have been killed and 15 persons were injured in a fire accident that occurred at a firecracker factory located in Valathottam of Kancheepuram district on Wednesday, March 23, 2023. The Kancheepuram district police, along with Fire and Rescue Services personnel along with the residents in the locality are engaged in the rescue of the wounded persons. 

A senior official of the Kancheepuram district police said a fire accident caused during the manufacturing of firecrackers in the Narendran fire works, a valid licence holder, took place around noon.

Several persons who were working in the factory sheds sustained grievous injuries.

Residents who were alarmed by the loud noise of the explosion at the factory alerted the police who informed the the Fire and Rescue Services personnel.

The victims

According to preliminary estimates, the bodies of four workers have been retrieved and have been kept at the Kancheepuram Government hospital for post-mortem. The victims are yet to be identified, the police official added. 

While eight persons have been admitted to the intensive care unit of the Kancheepuram Government Hospital, seven other injured persons have been rushed to the Chengalpattu Government Hospital. 

