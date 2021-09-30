Kauvery Hospital conducts free cardiac check-up

Drive held to celebrate World Heart Day

Minister of Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department P.K. Sekarbabu inaugurated the campaign for World Heart Day organised by Kauvery Hospital on Wednesday.

The campaign, which aimed to reach out to younger population (under 50), was conducted to help identify cardiac risks and abnormalities, and also encourage people to lead a healthy lifestyle, according to a press release.

Good turnout

Nearly 350 people attended the programme and underwent free check-up at the Dakshina Bharat Hindi Prachar Sabha in T. Nagar on Wednesday.Kauvery Hospital had plans to conduct the campaign in other districts of the State, the press release added. Mr. Sekarbabu said, “Even today, a majority of the population do not know how to handle sudden cardiac attacks or when to consult a doctor. Timely diagnosis and intervention plays a key role in saving lives, but all this can be achieved only through constant awareness.”