Kapaleeswarar temple Vahana Mandapam opened

Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Minister P.K. Sekarbabu on Wednesday inaugurated a newly-constructed vahana mandapam at the Kapaleeswarar temple in Mylapore. It was built at a cost of ₹25 lakh.

The structure to keep the small temple cars and vahanams has come up on 1,200 sq ft of land belonging to the temple. It was constructed by Vishwanathan, a donor. The Minister, who inaugurated an LED TV in the Navarathri mandapam of the temple, said all major temples in the State would have similar LED TVs in which the history of the respective temples would be played.