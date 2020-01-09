Kanchi Kamakoti Peetam pontiff releases book on Mahaperiyava

The second volume of the book Embodiment of Truth - Kanchi Mahaswami, brought out by The Hindu, was released on Wednesday by Kanchi Kamakoti Peetam pontiff Sri Sankara Vijayendra Saraswati. January 8 also happens to be Sri Chandrasekarendra Saraswati Swamigal's (Mahaperiyava) 26th Siddhi day.

Releasing the book at a Shraddhanjali to Mahaperiyava organised by Veda Pata Nidhi Trust at the Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan, the pontiff said that just as Perumal took Lord Rama’s avatar to rid the world of evil, Mahaperiyava was born when the country needed a guru for liberation, salvation, for cultural uplift. Mahaperiyava was for national and spiritual unity and worked to create a world without hatred.

He said The Hindu had brought out two volumes on Mahaperiyava by compiling articles from its archives and said that the publishers should bring out more books in the series.

Former Solicitor General of India Gopal Subramanium said that The Hindu Group was known for its archives. Former Attorney General of India K. Parasaran, The Hindu Group Publisher N. Ravi and Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan (Chennai Kendra) Director K.N. Ramaswamy were present on the occasion.

The first volume of the Embodiment of Truth narrated the birth of Sri Chandrasekharendra Saraswati, his anointment as the 68th head of the Kanchi Kamakoti Peetam and his first Vijaya Yatra.

The second part travels with the sage on more marathon journeys — all for social welfare and the preservation of Sanatana Dharma.

Copious photographs

Supported with copious clippings and photographs from The Hindu archives, the second volume covers about six decades of one of the most revered spiritual leaders who had followers not only in India but all over the world.

The book is priced at ₹399 (same as the vol.1) and a copy can be pre-booked by visiting The Hindu Publications website. The despatch of books will begin from from January 13.