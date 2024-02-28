GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Jain temples under purview of HR&CE to be renovated: Minister

₹5 crore will be allocated to renovate 16 Jain temples

February 28, 2024 10:26 pm | Updated 10:26 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Minister for Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) P. K. Sekarbabu chairing a review meeting in Chennai on Wednesday. (From left): Commissioner K. V. Muralidharan, and Secretary K. Manivasan are seen.

Minister for Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) P. K. Sekarbabu chairing a review meeting in Chennai on Wednesday. (From left): Commissioner K. V. Muralidharan, and Secretary K. Manivasan are seen. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Minister for Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) P. K. Sekarbabu on Wednesday said that ₹5 crore will be allocated to renovate 16 Jain temples that come under the purview of the department.

Addressing presspersons after a review meeting, he said that the decision was taken by the high-level committee headed by Chief Minister M. K. Stalin, which met on Tuesday.

“The Chief Minister is very particular that these temples too be renovated without changing the original structure and by retaining their heritage characteristics,” he said.

Among the other decisions taken by the committee are 500 temples that get an annual income of less than ₹10,000 will be renovated; temples that are classified as village temples and those in SC/ST habitations will be given an increased grant of ₹2.5 lakh for repairs and renovations.

Other decisions include providing free annual health check-ups for all 47,000-plus staff, archakas and employees of temples and construction of 100 houses for archakas. A world conference on Lord Murugan would be conducted at Palani.

Book stalls would be opened at 100 more temples and e-versions of books would also be published by the department, Mr. Sekarbabu said.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.