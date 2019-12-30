Injured in a chase to nab abductors, youth dies

A youth, who was injured a few days ago while trying to rescue a woman being abducted near Mappedu, succumbed to his injuries at the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital (RGGGH) on Saturday.

On December 26, a 30-year-old woman, working at a beauty parlour in Mappedu, boarded a share-autorickshaw to go to Narasingapuram. Apart from the driver, there were a few men in the vehicle.

The driver, instead of going to Narasingapuram, headed towards Kadambathur. The woman started screaming for help. Hearing her cries, a few youth chased the autorickshaw on their motorcycles.

After some distance, the woman jumped out of the moving vehicle, and escaped with injuries. “Some of the youth stopped their vehicles and took her to a hospital. Ekesh and a few others continued chasing the autorickshaw,” said a police officer.

Vehicle hit

The driver knocked two motorcycles down and raced ahead. But Ekesh managed to overtake the auto and stopped his vehicle in front of it. The driver knocked his motorcycle down, and sped away. Ekesh was rushed to the RGGGH. He died on Saturday.

The Mappedu police have registered a case and are conducting an inquiry to confirm if the woman was being abducted, and are on the lookout for the autorickshaw driver.