GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Information and PR Department to develop Gandhi Mandapam complex further

It has asked the Public Works Department to submit the estimate for the works

May 04, 2024 09:10 pm | Updated 09:11 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Information and Public Relations Department Director R. Vaidhyanathan inspecting the Gandhi Mandapam complex on Saturday.

Information and Public Relations Department Director R. Vaidhyanathan inspecting the Gandhi Mandapam complex on Saturday. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

The Information and Public Relations Department on Saturday asked the officials of the Public Works Department (PWD) to submit the estimate for further developing the Gandhi Mandapam complex in Guindy.

The Department’s Director, R. Vaidhyanathan, who inspected the memorials of Mahatma Gandhi and Kamaraj, which were being refurbished at a cost of ₹1.40 crore, asked PWD officials to submit the estimate.

The 18-acre complex also houses the memorials of former Chief Minister M. Bhaktavatsalam, manimandapams of Pandit Ayothee Thas and Rettaimalai Srinivasan, the oil press pulled by V.O. Chidambaram, among other structures.

