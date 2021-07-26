Chennai

Indian Oil Corporation to sponsor education of 20 Thakkar Bapa Vidyalaya ITI students

The Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) has agreed to sponsor the education of 20 students of Thakkar Bapa Vidyalaya ITI on Venkatnarayana Road in T. Nagar.

Ten students, each in the electrician and wireman trades, have been chosen to receive the scholarship amount for the current academic year. An agreement to this effect was signed recently between the IOC and Thakkar Bapa Samiti.

IOC DGM (HR-CSR) P. Kailashnath recalled the contribution of Thakkar Bapa, and expressed happiness in partnering with the Gandhian institution.

He advised students to study and train well, and urged them to keep fit by doing yoga.

Appeal to Chief Minister

P. Maruthi, secretary of the Samiti, appealed to Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to issue bus passes to students of ITI courses. He also thanked the executive director (Tamil Nadu) of the IOC, P. Jayadevan, who agreed to extend a helping hand to the students whose families could not afford to pay fees.

He recalled the long association of the Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd., a group company of the IOC, with the institute in sponsoring training for students in the tailoring course, a press release said.


Comments
