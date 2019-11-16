IMH adds manure to its list of products

After handicraft, baked goods and vegetables, the Institute of Mental Health (IMH) is all set to sell organic manure from its own backyard. A vermicomposting unit, set up at IMH’s garden, has yielded manure that is now being packaged for sale.

Almost two months ago, IMH, along with Nizhal, an NGO, took up vermicomposting at the garden on the campus. The garden is home to a variety of trees and plants such as plantain, lady’s finger, a variety of greens and brinjal.

“As part of rehabilitation and therapy, a group of patients, along with a staff member, have been taking care of the garden for several years. They till the soil, take up planting, de-weeding and watering of plants. The soil at IMH is good and our plants grow very well. So we wanted to introduce another activity as part of therapy, and all of us decided on vermicomposting. Many persons have indoor gardens now, and providing organic manure will be beneficial,” P. Poorna Chandrika, director of IMH, said.

Once the vermicompost pit was readied, patients, under the supervision of the staff, sprinkled water on the layers regularly, while Nizhal brought in earthworms, she added. “We will sell the manure on our campus, and also at our stall on the premises of the outpatient block,” she said.

Shobha Menon, founder-trustee of Nizhal, said they have been associated with IMH for over 10 years in gardening and vegetable production as a rehabilitation therapy. “Vermicomposting was initiated recently, as the campus is large and vegetable waste and leaf litter from the campus could be used to produce bountiful manure,” she said. “IMH is fast becoming a model gated community — green and clean, using green processes to become a self-sufficient community,” she observed. IMH also plans to sell the manure to its own staff at ₹30 a kilo.