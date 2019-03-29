IIT-M invites applications for M. Tech courses

The Indian Institute of Technology Madras has invited applications for M. Tech programmes for July 2019 batch. The M.Tech admissions portal will remain open till April 10. Candidates can obtain further information and apply through the online portal http://mtechadm.iitm.ac.in

Eligible candidates can avail financial assistance.

Chairman of M.Tech. admission committee Yedida VSS Sanyasiraju said, “Rigorous fundamental courses and flexible electives followed by a year-long industrial or in house project work are the strengths of the courses.” An orientation programme will be held on July 25.