GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Hundreds throng streets to witness Arulmigu Thiyagarajaswamy temple car procession in Chennai

The 40-feet-tall chariot went around the four Mada Streets in Tiruvottiyur where people flocked in large numbers; the procession was led by a small chariot carrying the idols of Lord Ganesha, Lord Muruga and other deities

February 21, 2024 03:53 pm | Updated 03:54 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
The 40-feet-tall chariot left the temple at 9.30 a.m. and went around the four Mada Streets where people flocked in large numbers

The 40-feet-tall chariot left the temple at 9.30 a.m. and went around the four Mada Streets where people flocked in large numbers | Photo Credit: JOTHI RAMALINGAM B

As shouts of ‘Ottiyura-Thyagesa’ rent the air, the temple car of Arulmigu Thiyagarajaswamy temple in Tiruvottiyur moved through the Mada Streets as part of Masi Peruvizha, in Chennai, on Wednesday, February 21, 2024.

The 40-feet-tall chariot left the temple at 9.30 a.m. and went around the four Mada Streets where people flocked in large numbers. The streets had been washed ahead of the procession, which was led by a small chariot carrying the idols of Lord Ganesha, Lord Muruga and other deities. In anticipation of the temple car, women drew kolams on the streets. 

Police, volunteers from the Tiruvottiyur’s Old Students Association and the Edhirpaaradha Aabathuku Udhavum Trust controlled the crowds. “We usually offer our services whenever volunteering is needed,” said R. Masilamani, secretary of the Trust. 

Tamil Scholar Ma. Ki. Ramanan recalled that the original chariot of the temple was over 60 feet tall and was as grand as the one at Thiruvarur. “For 75 years the chariot was not brought out and it got damaged beyond repair. The Dwara Palaka in front alone used to be over 15 feet tall. This new one was made in 2016,” he said.

Related Topics

Chennai / religion and belief

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.