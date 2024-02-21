Hundreds throng streets to witness Arulmigu Thiyagarajaswamy temple car procession in Chennai

February 21, 2024 03:53 pm | Updated 03:54 pm IST - CHENNAI

As shouts of ‘Ottiyura-Thyagesa’ rent the air, the temple car of Arulmigu Thiyagarajaswamy temple in Tiruvottiyur moved through the Mada Streets as part of Masi Peruvizha, in Chennai, on Wednesday, February 21, 2024.

The 40-feet-tall chariot left the temple at 9.30 a.m. and went around the four Mada Streets where people flocked in large numbers. The streets had been washed ahead of the procession, which was led by a small chariot carrying the idols of Lord Ganesha, Lord Muruga and other deities. In anticipation of the temple car, women drew kolams on the streets.

Police, volunteers from the Tiruvottiyur’s Old Students Association and the Edhirpaaradha Aabathuku Udhavum Trust controlled the crowds. “We usually offer our services whenever volunteering is needed,” said R. Masilamani, secretary of the Trust.

Tamil Scholar Ma. Ki. Ramanan recalled that the original chariot of the temple was over 60 feet tall and was as grand as the one at Thiruvarur. “For 75 years the chariot was not brought out and it got damaged beyond repair. The Dwara Palaka in front alone used to be over 15 feet tall. This new one was made in 2016,” he said.