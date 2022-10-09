Hindu Tamil Thisai’s Deepavali Malar launched

Durga Stalin, wife of Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, released the Hindu Tamil Thisai’s tenth Deepavali Malar at a function here on Friday. The first copy of 260-page special issue was received by industrialist Nalli Kuppuswami Chetti.

To commemorate the 10th year, the issue has several special articles including one on music composer A.R. Rahman’s 30-year-long journey and stories about film directors and actors. In the spiritual section, places of worship, including famous Amman temples and the Thanjavur Brihadeeswara temple, and the paintings inside the grand temple built by Emperor Raja Raja Chola, the Maalaiamman in Christian faith and the concept of time in Islam have been featured.

Features about Ooty, Alappuzha boat race, waterfalls of Nelliampathi, are available for readers. The issue also has an interview with famous Chef Rakesh Ragunathan, a photo feature by photographer Senthil Kumaran, who recently received the World Press Photo award and a narration on Thirukurungudi temple idols by famous artist Chandru. Articles by famous writers such as Bharatha devi, GSS, Mathalai Somu and Kamalalayan have also been featured in the Deepavali malar, which is priced at ₹150.