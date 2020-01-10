Hindu Mahasaba leader booked for sexual harassment

The All Women Police, Kilpauk, on Wednesday booked All India Hindu Mahasaba leader K. Srikandan, also known as Kodambakkam Sri, for sexually harassing a woman working in his office.

Based on a complaint from the woman, 41, the police, after an enquiry filed a first information report against Kodambakkam Sri under Section 509 (Word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman), 354 A (Sexual harassment and punishment for sexual harassment) and other provisions of the IPC and the Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Harassment of Women Act. The woman joined the Mahasabha in 2016. Since Sri did not understand Hindi, she visited Delhi and represented him at party meetings. She was given State women’s wing secretary post. The complainant alleged that he made unwelcome sexual advances. Upset over his misbehaviour, she sent her resignation by WhatsApp.

However, Sri apologised to her and requested her to return to work. When she refused to do so, he continued harassing her and even threatened her. She accused him of engaging goons to intimidate her. So, she lodged a complaint seeking police protection.

Sri’s wife Nancy on Thursday gave a counter complaint at the City Police Commissioner’s office alleging that her husband had lent ₹20 lakh to the woman. When he asked her to repay the amount, she gave a false complaint, she said.