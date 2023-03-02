Hindi-speaking people in T.N. are not being targeted for attacks, says Director General of Police

March 02, 2023 07:06 pm | Updated 07:06 pm IST - CHENNAI

Tamil Nadu Director General of Police C. Sylendra Babu on Thursday made it clear that there were no targeted attacks on Hindi-speaking people in the State.

After a Twitter user Mohammed Tanvir, whose profile described him as a journalist, tweeted two videos claiming that Hindi-speaking people were being attacked in Tamil Nadu, the Head of Police Force through the Tamil Nadu Police’s official Twitter handle tweeted both in Hindi and English to dispel rumours of targeted attacks on migrant workers. Mr. Babu also put out a video clarification to flag that both the videos had nothing to do with hate crimes against the Hindi-speaking population.

Tagging Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, he also warned of initiating legal action and advised the Twitter user not to spread false information. Following this, the Tanvir accounted deleted the original tweet.

“Rumors are being spread on social media and other media platforms that North Indians and Hindi-speaking people are being assaulted in Tamil Nadu. The contents have been posted without verifying the facts. Please don’t believe or spread such rumours. One video being circulated is actually an incident involving a fight between Bihar and Jharkhand workers in Tamil Nadu while another video is connected to an incident involving local residents of Coimbatore. The contents of the tweet are false and misleading,” Mr. Babu said in the tweet.

”The facts have been twisted to make it appear as if migrant workers from Bihar are being attacked in Tamil Nadu. Here, people are living peacefully. Law and order is being maintained strictly in the State of Tamil Nadu. All people are living peacefully,“ the DGP added in the video clarification.