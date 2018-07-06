High Court seeks heads-up on helmet, seat belt enforcement

more-in

The Madras High Court has asked the government to file a status report on the steps taken to implement the helmet and seat belt rules across the State.

Justices T.S. Sivagnanam and V. Bhavani Subbaroyan on Thursday directed the Home Secretary as well as the Director General of Police to file a status report by July 27, listing steps taken by them so far, as well the steps they intend to take, to ensure that all two-wheeler riders, including those who ride pillion, wear helmets.

The judges also sought to know what had been done so far to ensure strict compliance with the requirement that car drivers as well as passengers wear seat belts. In addition, they wanted the police to also look into the issue of many vehicles being driven with headlights on high beam.

K.K. Rajendran, 62, an activist from Korattur, filed a public interest litigation petition claiming that more than 70% of motor accidents occured due to failure of drivers to adhere to traffic rules.

As many as 4,091 helmet-less riders died in road accidents in 2016 while 2,956 died in 2017. Special Government Pleader E. Manohar said the data proved that the number of fatal accidents is on the decline due to the efforts of the police and the periodical checks that are carried out. Justice Sivagnanam said: “First, the policemen should begin wearing seat belts. It does not augur well to see many police personnel, especially women, without helmets. Such behaviour sends the wrong signal to other motorists.”