HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Heavy rain likely at isolated places over hill stations in Tamil Nadu on May 21

The IMD has forecast heavy rain at isolated places in The Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Theni, Dindigul, Tiruppur Thenkasi, Tirunelveli, Kanniyakumari, Erode, Salem, Namakkal and Karur districts

May 20, 2023 06:57 pm | Updated 06:57 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
People had to pull out their umbrellas on G.S.T. Road in Chromepet on Saturday afternoon to protect themselves from searing summer heat.

People had to pull out their umbrellas on G.S.T. Road in Chromepet on Saturday afternoon to protect themselves from searing summer heat. | Photo Credit: M. SRINATH

Isolated places in the western parts of Tamil Nadu are likely to get heavy rain on Sunday.

The Regional Meteorological Centre of the India Meteorological Department in Chennai has forecast heavy rain at isolated places in The Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Theni, Dindigul, Tiruppur Thenkasi, Tirunelveli, Kanniyakumari, Erode, Salem, Namakkal and Karur districts.

A trough running from north interior Karnataka to south Tamil Nadu at 0.9 km above mean sea level is causing the isolated rain.

P. Senthamarai Kannan, Director, Regional Cyclone Warning Centre, said that hilly areas saw rain on Saturday. Because of the height and spread of the trough, only hill stations will benefit from the rain, he said.

On Sunday, a few places in the State are likely to receive light to moderate rain and one or two places are likely to get thunderstorm and lightning. The maximum temperature is likely to be around 38-40 degrees Celsius at a few pockets and hot and humid conditions may prevail.

In Chennai, it will be partly cloudy skies with maximum temperature likely to be around 38-39 degrees Celsius and minimum temperature around 28-29 degrees Celsius on Sunday.

Related Topics

Chennai / weather news

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.