Health officials screen residents of remote villages in Tirupattur for leprosy-related symptoms, deformities

December 31, 2022 08:10 pm | Updated 08:10 pm IST

Villagers in remote and backward areas of Amburpettai village in Alangayam taluk of Tirupattur district were screened on Saturday for deformities and other infections related to leprosy, after a boy was tested positive for initial stages of the infection a few days ago.

Health officials said the Alangayam taluk has the highest number of nine cases, followed by Jolarpet (7), Madhanur (6) and Natrampalli (5) in the district that has 38 cases of leprosy as of November 30 this year. The Public Health Department took the weekend holiday as an opportunity to screen the residents as many families, especially men, would have returned to the neighbourhood for the New Year.

“Such surveys are done regularly, especially when we detect new cases in order to prevent the spread of the infection in such affected areas,” B. Preetha, Deputy Director (Leprosy), Vellore division told The Hindu.

In the undivided Vellore district (that includes Ranipet and Tirupattur), on an average, 100 - 150 leprosy cases are reported every year. As on November 30 this year, 138 patients are under treatment in these districts with Ranipet having the highest number of 56 cases. Higher prevalence of the disease is found among natives in these districts as they mingle with migrant labourers, who come from northern India that has the largest numbers of cases.

The day-long screening was done by a 15-member medical team, comprising a doctor, a health educator and four health inspectors. More than 200 families from the village and adjoining hamlets were checked for symptoms of deformities. The team, led by M.D. Pasupathi, block development officer (BDO), Alangayam, also screened other residents, including narikuravas and industrial workers, during the survey against leprosy.

One of the major reasons for the late detection of persons affected with leprosy, health officials said, was the long incubation period of the disease. It takes, on an average, 3-5 years to detect symptoms of the disease resulting in damage to the nervous system. Low immunity is also another reason for the infection, which is air-borne. Some of the symptoms, include formation of a large patch without itching, heavy loss of hair, decrease in or total loss of sensation in limbs and foot and clawing of fingers, feet. On early detection, for example in the stage of a single patch, leprosy can be treated successfully, health officials said.