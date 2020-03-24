HC orders change of timing for Class XII exam scheduled today

The Madras High Court on Monday directed the School Education Department to conduct the last of the Class XII examinations, scheduled to be held on Tuesday, from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. instead of 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in view of the minimal number of government buses being operated in the State due to threat of COVID-19.

Justices M.M. Sundresh and Krishnan Ramasamy ordered that the examination should be started 30 minutes late so that the children get some breathing time to reach the examination centres.

They also directed the officials concerned to ensure that the children do not face any difficulties in finding transportation.

Though similar orders were passed with respect to the Class XI examination scheduled to be held on Thursday, the State government ended up ordering postponement of that examination due to the proposed promulgation of prohibitory orders under Section 144 of Code of Criminal Procedure from 6 pm on Tuesday.

The judges had taken up the issue of examinations during the hearing of a public interest litigation petition filed in the court regarding alleged non availability of masks and hand sanitisers.

However, after being satisfied with the steps taken by the government to ensure their availability, they recorded their appreciation for the tireless services rendered by the health department.