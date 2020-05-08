Chennai

HC order on Tasmac has taught govt. a lesson, says Stalin

The Tamil Nadu government should not appeal in the Supreme Court challenging the Madras High Court order on closure of Tasmac outlets, DMK president M.K. Stalin said.

He said the High Court had taught a good lesson to the AIADMK, which is destroying the livelihood of the people.

A victory, says Kamal

Makkal Needhi Maiam founder Kamal Haasan said the Madras High Court's order to shut down TASMAC liquor shops across Tamil Nadu reaffirmed the people's trust in courts and that truth will always win. Makkal Needhi Maiam was a petitioner in the case.

In a tweet, Mr. Haasan said, “This is not a victory just for Makkal Needhi Maiam. Everyone should celebrate since the wish of every person in Tamil Nadu was granted. This is a win for collective voice of the mothers of Tamil Nadu.”

Alagiri welcomes order

TNCC president K.S. Alagiri welcomed the High Court order and said it was a victory for the Secular Progressive Alliance's protest.

He also said the State government must accept the verdict and also shut Tasmac completely

