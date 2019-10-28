Have you explored this secret trail along Chennai’s Adyar river yet?

It’s the kind of morning that makes me want to sing along to Julie Andrews’ ‘My Favourite Things’ while running down grassy meadows. Except, instead of meadows I’m at the Corporation Park in Manapakkam in search of the scenic Adyar trail, a 3 kilometre long pathway that runs from MIOT Hospitals, Manapakkam to Chennai International Airport, all along the banks of the Adyar.

A project that was initiated nearly 10 years ago by the Ainthinai team of the Chennai Trekking Club and the IPS Officer’s Colony in Manapakkam, the Adyar scenic trail is a hidden pedestrian route in the city, known to a few residents of the surrounding neighbourhoods. I locate it easily enough — a linear mud track that disappears into a sea of green. The ground squelches with every step, evidence of the downpour from the previous night. I quietly celebrate the solitude, save for a few cows that inspect me with curiosity.

An umbrella of trees

Rows of banyan, neem, and bamboo frame the pathway, offering a sneak peek of the river at intervals. Dr Irulandi V, an IFS Officer is a regular here, and was instrumental in creating the pathway. “We identified species like neermaruthu, (Arjun tree) naaval (Malabar plum) and arusumaram (peepal tree) that stabilise the soil and prevent erosion along the river bank. Many of these species were wiped out during the floods in 2015 but were planted again by volunteers who drop in everyday to water, trim and maintain the foliage,” he says. We are soon joined by a group of runners. “This mud track is ideal since there are not many places in Chennai where one can practice for a trail run. We are here every morning at 5 AM and run over 15 kilometres as part of our training,” says Sivakumar Veeramuthu, a marathon runner. I attempt to jog along but with two left feet and a slippery track — an ideal recipe for disaster — I relapse into a lazy stroll.

The mud track abruptly opens into a clearing, from where the distinguished Officer’s Training Academy, connected by a bridge, is visible. Guards from the neatly manicured compound watch suspiciously as I indulge in some amateur photography, enraptured by the sunshine yellow flowers against a background of murky blue.

Moving forward, the scenery takes a sudden change, enveloping the path in the heady scent of neem, as the forest springs to life. It only takes a tilt of the head to spot buildings in the distance, their tiny windows punctured into pastel walls. Keep your eyes on the trail here, weaving through puddles and the deep tracks of meandering cows.

Gotta spot ‘em all! Birds: Purple moorhens, common sandpiper, little egret, Asian openbill, Indian cormorant, red-wattled lapwing

Purple moorhens, common sandpiper, little egret, Asian openbill, Indian cormorant, red-wattled lapwing Trees: Palm, Malabar kino, lebbeck, Indian beech, tamarind, mahua, badam

Winged friends

The air grows still and humid while the shrill cries of the Indian cormorant increase in a crescendo.

A flock of birds in bright coats of purple and blue, bob in and out of the water, playing an unspoken game of hide and seek. Dr Irulandi quickly identifies them as purple moorhens, also known as the sultana bird. “Over 73 species of birds have been documented in this stretch. Travel a few kilometres south where the pollution begins and none of these can be spotted,” he says. Little white egrets make an appearance as well, hitching a ride on the backs of the buffaloes that lazily wade through the water.

The trail snakes through the greenery, each turn providing a new surprise. A majestic, rundown house peeks through the layers of overgrowth, the twisting vines bearing down on the sloping roofs. With peeling plasters and crumbling bricks, the setting seems perfect for the horrors of Halloween. On the left, the airport looms with planes rumble in the distance, and Pallavaram Hill forming a stunning backdrop.

Standing at the rear end of the airport, the Adyar river that separates us has now morphed into a green marsh, stretching on seemingly endlessly.

However, this is the dead-end, a signal to head back. Panting and slightly tired, I turn around only to confront a cow laying coyly across the pathway. I politely step around her.

In this column, we document the city’s lesser-known oases for you to explore.