Guidelines for Class 11 admissions issued

The Tamil Nadu School Education department has issued guidelines for admissions into class 11.

The class 10 board exams for these students were cancelled owing to COVID-19 and the State had said that guidelines would be formulated based on which students would be awarded results.

In the guidelines for admissions, the School Education Commissioner has said that if government and government-aided schools get more applications than the number of seats that they have, they can increase the student intake for each stream by 10% to 15%.

If the number of applications is very high for a particular stream, schools have been asked to conduct an exam with 50 questions for these students based on the subjects and allot their preferred choice of subject streams based on the marks they score in it.

Depending on the restrictions in place with regard to COVID-19, classes for students of class 11 can begin from June 3, the guidelines state.