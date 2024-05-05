Greater Chennai Police arrest serial chain snatcher from Maharashtra

May 05, 2024 09:46 pm | Updated 09:46 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Greater Chennai Police have arrested a 33-year-old person from Maharashtra for serial chain snatching and two-wheeler thefts in and around Adambakkam and other areas.

The police said that when V. Padmavathi, a senior citizen from Ganesh Nagar in Adambakkam, was walking in the locality last month, an unidentified person on a two-wheeler snatched the two gold chains she was wearing and fled. Based on her complaint, a police team analysed the footage of a closed circuit television camera and identified the culprit as B. Amol of Yaswanth Nagar, Parbhani, Maharashtra, and arrested him. The police recovered gold jewellery and a two-wheeler from him.

During interrogation, the police found that the accused visited the city regularly and stayed in a lodge. He would steal a two-wheeler and use it to carry out chain snatchings, mainly targeting elderly persons walking alone on the road.

He was found to be involved in more than 10 chain snatching cases registered in police stations at various places, including Thirumangalam, Anna Nagar, Kotturpuram, and Saidapet, going as far back as 2019. The accused was also involved in chain snatching cases in several other States such as Kerala, Karnataka, and Hyderabad.

Amol was brought to the city from Maharashtra and was lodged in the Central Prison in Puzhal, after being produced before a judicial magistrate.

Arrests in other cases

Similarly, the police arrested three other persons in chain snatching cases in the Kotturpuram and Kilpauk police limits. The arrested were identified as V. Sathya and S. Surya of Villivakkam and S. Ramkumar of Choolaimedu.