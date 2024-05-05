GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Greater Chennai Police arrest serial chain snatcher from Maharashtra

He was found to be involved in more than 10 chain snatching cases registered in police stations at various places, including Thirumangalam, Anna Nagar, Kotturpuram, and Saidapet, going as far back as 2019

May 05, 2024 09:46 pm | Updated 09:46 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Greater Chennai Police have arrested a 33-year-old person from Maharashtra for serial chain snatching and two-wheeler thefts in and around Adambakkam and other areas. 

The police said that when V. Padmavathi, a senior citizen from Ganesh Nagar in Adambakkam, was walking in the locality last month, an unidentified person on a two-wheeler snatched the two gold chains she was wearing and fled. Based on her complaint, a police team analysed the footage of a closed circuit television camera and identified the culprit as B. Amol of Yaswanth Nagar, Parbhani, Maharashtra, and arrested him. The police recovered gold jewellery and a two-wheeler from him.

During interrogation, the police found that the accused visited the city regularly and stayed in a lodge. He would steal a two-wheeler and use it to carry out chain snatchings, mainly targeting elderly persons walking alone on the road.

He was found to be involved in more than 10 chain snatching cases registered in police stations at various places, including Thirumangalam, Anna Nagar, Kotturpuram, and Saidapet, going as far back as 2019. The accused was also involved in chain snatching cases in several other States such as Kerala, Karnataka, and Hyderabad. 

Amol was brought to the city from Maharashtra and was lodged in the Central Prison in Puzhal, after being produced before a judicial magistrate. 

Arrests in other cases

Similarly, the police arrested three other persons in chain snatching cases in the Kotturpuram and Kilpauk police limits. The arrested were identified as V. Sathya and S. Surya of Villivakkam and S. Ramkumar of Choolaimedu.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.