Greater Chennai Corporation’s specifications for accessible facilities

S. Poorvaja April 25, 2022 11:32 IST

The proposed toilet block design by the Greater Chennai Corporation has factored in accessible facilities for persons with disabilities such as dark, anti-skid tiles, handrails and ramps.

“We have taken into consideration that we might receive feedback from persons with disabilities about the design during construction or renovation of toilets in the city, and will incorporate the changes as well. Our priority is to ensure the toilets are accessible by all,” an official with the Corporation said.

Vaishnavi Jayakumar, Member, Disability Rights Alliance, said that at the design stage, there were a set of basic specifications that needed to be kept in mind for all toilets. "The width of the sliding door should permit wheelchair entry whether urinal or squatting toilet.

“The height of one urinal should be lower for wheelchair access and the wash basin should be at the right height as well, with enough depth for wheelchair users, for their knees to fit in. Whether doors or taps, round controls should be avoided in favour of lever / automatic sensors, she said.

For the unisex toilet specifically for wheelchair users, a central “peninsular” layout permitting lateral transfer from both sides is a must with drop down support rails, she said and added that it was time India had some accessible public toilets conforming with the more inclusive “Changing Places” standard.