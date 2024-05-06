GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Greater Chennai Corporation to set up weather shelters for motorists at road junctions

These shelters will be designed to be useful during both the summer and monsoon. They will be strong enough to withstand cyclones and heavy winds, says GCC Chief Engineer

May 06, 2024 12:51 am | Updated 12:51 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
The Anna Nagar Second Avenue junction near the roundabout will be among the 10 locations where the shelters will be set up. Photo: File

The Anna Nagar Second Avenue junction near the roundabout will be among the 10 locations where the shelters will be set up. Photo: File | Photo Credit: M. Vedhan

The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) will put up shelters at traffic signals to shield motorists from the sun. These shelters will also come in handy during the monsoons. The civic body has identified 10 locations to put up the shelters in the first phase. 

Work to set up the shelter will be completed at the junction of Raja Muthiah Salai and Poonamallee High Road in Royapuram zone next week. The shelters will be constructed at the junction of Anna Nagar Second Avenue near the roundabout, Third Avenue towards Kilpauk, and the Chetpet signal towards Kilpauk. Four junctions on LB Road will also get the shelters next week. Binny Road will also get a shelter at its junction with Anna Salai.

GCC Commissioner J. Radhakrishnan said the shelters were constructed after information was shared on social media about green shade clothing materials being used in areas such as Puducherry. “We should focus on the safety of motorists. But the structural stability of the shelters is a challenge in coastal cities such as Chennai. The winds have been strong over the past two days. The risk to motorists would be high if the structures are weak. So GCC engineers, in consultation with the police, have decided to set up the structures at 10 locations,” he said.

GCC Chief Engineer S. Rajendiran said the shelter would be restricted to 6 metres, with white markings like a chess board for two wheelers. “The shelters will be earmarked for motorcycles only. Cars will be parked behind the shade,” he said.

Anna Nagar DMK Councillor T.V. Shemmozhi said the Councillors had requested the GCC to permit them to set up green shade clothing at junctions based on information from Puducherry. But GCC engineers said they had told the Councillors that weak structures could increase the risk of accidents.

In a bid to prevent this, the GCC has decided to set up shelters that would be useful during both the summer and monsoon. “The shelters will be strong enough to withstand cyclones and heavy winds,” Mr. Rajendiran said.

