Greater Chennai Corporation to relay roads in Guindy, Ambattur industrial estates before Jan. 7

January 01, 2024 09:00 pm | Updated 09:00 pm IST

The Tamil Nadu Small Industries Development Corporation Limited (TANSIDCO) is handing over the approximately 15 km of industrial estate roads in Guindy and Ambattur to the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) for relaying.

The relaying is expected to be completed by January 7, 2024, the day Global Investors Meet 2024 is scheduled. The GCC plans to allocate ₹7.561 crore for this. The civic body’s Bus Route Roads Department will begin work after the e-tender is rolled out and a work order is sanctioned.

After a meeting regarding the maintenance of the roads in November 2023, a Memorandum of Understanding was signed between TANSIDCO and GCC. As per the MoU, TANSIDCO will continue to carry out the operation and maintenance of the roads.

A person will be nominated to oversee road construction in these estates and another to receive suggestions from TANSIDCO and the competent authority. A total of 12 roads spanning a length of 4.27 km in Division 168 under Zone 13 in Guindy, including SIDCO Corporate Office Road, TANSI Road, South Phase Main Road and Layalee Road will be relayed.

Meanwhile, in Ambattur, complaints regarding damaged stretches along the Telephone Exchange Road, Aavin Road, and Village Road, were put up by motorists on social media platforms this month. Including these three, the GCC will relay roads spanning 11 km length in Ambattur under Divisions 84, 85 and 86 in Zone 7, according to the MoU.

Complaints were also submitted regarding road conditions in Pattaravakkam, areas opposite Ambattur Industrial Estate bus depot and a few interior lanes of the Guindy Industrial Estate this month.

At present, the Greater Chennai Corporation maintains 488 Bus Route Roads (BRRs) to a length of 418.52 km and 34,640 interior roads spanning 5,270.33 km.