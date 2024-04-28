GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Greater Chennai Corporation to administer multi-vaccine to stray dogs in June

The vaccine, usually administered for pet dogs, will enhance immunity against diseases such as the contagious canine distemper virus, canine adeno virus, and canine parvo virus

April 28, 2024 09:39 pm | Updated 09:39 pm IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau

The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) plans to administer to stray dogs a multi-vaccine that will enhance immunity against six diseases, including the contagious canine distemper virus (CDV). The process is expected to begin in mid-June after the election is over.

GCC considers procuring Canine Distemper vaccine from private agencies for stray dogs

“A total of 20,000 vials, each expected to cost roughly ₹200 or more in the retail market, are to be procured through the Tamil Nadu Medical Service Corporation (TNMSC) at present. But, in case of unavailability, the GCC will have to consider floating a tender to procure the vials from private agencies,” said an official in the Public Health Department of the GCC.

Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) was the first civic body in the country to administer this vaccine, usually only administered to pets, to stray dogs starting October 2023. The GCC is expected to be the second in the country and the first in Tamil Nadu to administer this vaccine, the official added.

BBMP fails to implement Animal Birth Control rules, which ban feeding of stray dogs in areas frequented by children, senior citizens

Commercially known as Megavac-6 (6 in 1 vaccine), the vaccine covers major infections – CDV, canine contagious hepatitis virus, canine adeno virus, canine parvo virus, and two types of leptospirosis, leptospira canicola and leptospira icterohaemorrhagica – according to the official.

The dogs that are brought to the animal birth control centres in Kannamapettai, Pulianthope, Meenambakkam, and Sholinganallur will be vaccinated following the surgical process, he said.

The GCC’s Veterinary Public Health wing halted the stray dog census due to polling work. The civic body has anticipated that the total number of stray dogs will come to around 93,000 this year. In the 2018 survey, it was 57,366, and in 2020, it was found to be over 68,000, during a year-long mass vaccination programme.

Special vaccine camp

The GCC conducted a special camp to administer anti-rabies vaccine to stray dogs in zone 6 on Friday, on April 26, and will hold another at Thiruvanmiyur beach from 9 a.m. on Monday. “We expect to vaccinate 150 to 200 dogs at the special camp, conducted to mark World Veterinary Day, which is annually observed on April 27.

  

Currently, the GCC has 17,000 vials of anti-rabies vaccine and more will be procured.

