Greater Chennai Corporation poised to hit its property tax collection target of ₹700 crore ahead of September 30 deadline

September 24, 2023 07:18 pm | Updated 07:22 pm IST - CHENNAI

With a rise in property tax collection this half-year period of April-September 2023, the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) is all set to reach the target of collecting ₹700 crore ahead of the September 30 deadline.

According to GCC officials, around seven lakh residents have paid property tax for April-September 2023, registering an increase of ₹91 crore when compared with the same period last year.

During April 1 to September 24, the civic body collected ₹680.58 crore from 7 lakh assessees, compared to the collection of ₹589 crore during the same period last year. This is the first half-year period since the Tamil Nadu Urban Local Bodies Act was implemented, and the State government is expected to make several amendments to the Act to resolve issues reported by residents during this period, officials said.

The tax collection increased to ₹4 crore every day in the last few days ahead of the deadline. The tax collection on the last day of September is expected to cross ₹40 crore, officials said.

Meanwhile, the Corporation has planned to take various initiatives to help residents who have flagged issues pertaining to tax collection in the city.

At the Chennai District Development Coordination and Monitoring Committee (DISHA) meeting held on Saturday to improve coordination between elected representatives in Parliament, State Legislatures and local governments, participants stressed the need for rationalisation of property tax as the rates were still high in added areas, such as Alandur, Ambattur, and Madhavaram.

Officials claimed that rates had not been raised in such locations during the general revision, but the tax rates were still high in added areas. The civic officials assured the MLAs at the meeting that the rationalisation of tax rates would be implemented.

Starting October 1, the GCC will send QR codes to residents’ WhatsApp numbers to facilitate payment of property tax in the 15 zones of the city.

Of the 13.5 lakh property tax assessees, more than 6.5 lakh assessees are expected to pay the tax during the period from September 25 to September 30. Those who fail to pay the tax before the deadline will incur a penalty of 1% simple interest every month, according to the new Act. Those who paid tax within the first 15 days of the half-year of October 2023 to March 2024 will get a 2% incentive with a maximum limit of ₹5,000.