Greater Chennai Corporation identifies 25 hotpots where construction debris gets dumped regularly

May 01, 2024 10:44 pm | Updated 10:44 pm IST - Chennai

Construction debris continues to be dumped in many public places across the city, with the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) identifying 25 hotspots.

GCC Commissioner J. Radhakrishnan said repeated dumping of debris was taking place mainly in parks and their vicinities and near Metro Rail stations. “Debris continues to be dumped in the pathways behind Arupadai Veedu Murugan temple in Besant Nagar. This has been going on since 2018. Initially, they were dumping small amounts, but now, they dump large amounts of debris,” said G. Surendran, a resident of the area.

The debris was temporarily cleared for laying a road, which itself is a violation, he says. “If the road is laid, heavy vehicle movement will begin and debris may be dumped in several places inside the area,” he said.

Valmiki Nagar in Thiruvanmiyur is another hotspot. “Roughly seven to eight months ago, over 50 tonnes of waste was cleared by the Corporation. But the waste reappeared soon after and has only been increasing since,” says Jayanthi Premchandar of the Valmiki Nagar Residents’ Welfare Association.

Social media has been rife with complaints about debris being illegally dumped near places including Vadapalani Metro station, Mambalam Canal, and several other parts of T. Nagar.

TOP FIVE HOTSPOTS Otteri Nullah Mambalam Canal banks Behind Omandurar Tamil Nadu Government Multi Super Specality Hospital Mylapore Railway Station surroundings East Coast Road fringes

According to J.M.S. Nagarjunan, General Secretary of the Alliance of Residents’ Welfare Associations, besides garbage, construction debris is also found in several crematoria across the city, of which some have been cleared recently. The GCC should inspect all crematoria and clear all the debris, he demanded.

The Solid Waste Management (SWM) by-laws in the city require construction and debris (C&D) waste generators to plan disposal processes before starting projects. They can either use GCC-designated sites for dumping or hire authorised contractors for collection and disposal. Fines ranging from ₹2,000 to ₹5,000 could be imposed against violators.

“Those responsible, including private parties and government contractors responsible for laying roads and constructing storm-water drains, have been heavily fined. There are certain logistical issues that need to be addressed and will be looked into,” Mr. Radhakrishnan said.

Greater Chennai Corporation: Construction and Debris Waste designates dumping area (Zone-Wise) Zone 1: Tiruvottiyur: Buckingham Canal Road in Sathangadu Zone 2: Manali, Kamaraj Salai Zone 3: Madhavaram near CMDA Truck Terminal Zone 4: Tondiarpet West Avenue Road in MKB Nagar, Vyasarpadi Zone 5: Royapuram Zone 6: Thiru-Vi Ka-Nagar Awathana Papaya Road Zone 7: Ambattur, CTH Road Zone 8: Anna Nagar First Main Road near Shenoy Nagar, next to Jayalakshmi Colony Zone 9: Teynampet Llyod’s Colony near Greater Chennai Corporation ITI Zone 10: Koambakkam Gurusiva Street S M Block Zone 11: Valsaravakkam Natrajan Road Junction and Bharathi Salai Junction near Ramapuram Lake Zone 12: Alandur, Krishnanagar Main Road Zone 13: Velachery Burial Ground Main Road Zone 14: Perungudi dump yard near 200 Feet Radial Road Zone 15: Sholinganallur Gangai Amman Kovil Street, Karapakkam Source: https://chennaicorporation.gov.in/gcc/citizen-details/location-service/ser_cdwaste.jsp

According to the GCC’s website, the collection and transportation of C&D waste in Tondiarpet, Royapuram, Thiru. Vi. Ka. Nagar, Anna Nagar, Teynampet, Kodambakkam, and Adyar zones has been outsourced, and Premier Precision Private Limited processes it at the dump yards in Perungudi and Kodungaiyur. In other zones, the collection and disposal is handled by the GCC.

Vamsi Shankar Kapilavai, a senior researcher at the Citizen Consumer and Civic Action Group (CAG), said the enforcement of the bylaws and monitoring of violations needed to be improved. “There has to be better communication and surveillance by the civic bodies, which require more manpower and budget. So, budgeting must be done to manage the issues regarding debris efficiently,” he said.

The rise in real estate development has also been cited as an issue by many. According to the Confederation of Real Estate Developers’ Associations of India (CREDAI), Chennai Chapter, the real estate market has seen a boom after seven years across the State, including Chennai.