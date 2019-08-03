Governor calls on Arcot Nawab

Governor Banwarilal Purohit visited the Prince of Arcot, Nawab Mohammed Abdul Ali, at Amir Mahal on the eve of his departure for Haj, as the Leader of India’s Haj Goodwill Delegation. The Governor and his wife wished the prince and his wife Begum Sahiba Sayeeda Abdul Ali, a safe pilgrimage. The Governor reportedly expressed happiness on the Prince being nominated as the leader of the delegation.