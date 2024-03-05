GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Government school students can now set up bank account via schools

March 05, 2024 12:23 am | Updated 12:23 am IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau

In an effort to ease the process of accessing scholarships, the Tamil Nadu government has announced that students can open bank accounts through their schools on Monday.

This facility will be available for students of government and government-aided schools joining Class VI in the upcoming academic year.

Students received scholarship and incentive through a Direct Beneficiary Transfer. However, to ease the process, bank accounts can now be created through schools.

Meanwhile, students applying for the scholarships are required to submit four documents which can now be done via schools. The details for the certificates are taken through the Educational Management Information System. Previously, this was done at e-service centres set up by the government.

