Government aims to increase front line staff in city

A meeting chaired by Chief Secretary K. Shanmugam on Monday discussed ways to increase the number of front line staff in the fight against the spread of COVID-19 in Chennai, which has been witnessing a steady increase in positive cases.

A senior official, who was part of the meeting, said “Ways to strengthen and augment healthcare was discussed, including measures such as more staff induction at all levels such as sanitary inspectors, health officers, etc.,”

Director-General of Police J.K. Tripathy, Commissioner of Revenue Administration J. Radhakrishnan, Commissioner of Greater Chennai Corporation G. Prakash and other senior officials were present.