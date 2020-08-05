Gold seized at airport

Customs officials seized 1.48 kg of gold, estimated at ₹82.3 lakh, at Chennai airport and arrested three persons.

On Tuesday, Khaleel Ahamed landed from Dubai in Air India Express flight IX-1644 and was held at the exit. Officials searched him and found 280g of gold paste in his underwear.

On Monday, Kaja Mohideen and S. Peer Mohideen took to their heels on seeing the officers. They were arrested and five packets of gold, weighing 1.2 kg, were seized. They told the officials that five passengers, who came from Sharjah in an Air India flight, gave them the packets.