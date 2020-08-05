Chennai

Gold seized at airport

Customs officials seized 1.48 kg of gold, estimated at ₹82.3 lakh, at Chennai airport and arrested three persons.

On Tuesday, Khaleel Ahamed landed from Dubai in Air India Express flight IX-1644 and was held at the exit. Officials searched him and found 280g of gold paste in his underwear.

On Monday, Kaja Mohideen and S. Peer Mohideen took to their heels on seeing the officers. They were arrested and five packets of gold, weighing 1.2 kg, were seized. They told the officials that five passengers, who came from Sharjah in an Air India flight, gave them the packets.

Related Topics
Chennai Airport
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 5, 2020 7:15:12 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/chennai/gold-seized-at-airport/article32273332.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY