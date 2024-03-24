Gig workers step in as commute turns tiresome

March 24, 2024 09:59 pm | Updated 09:59 pm IST

One cannot step on the streets without noticing those in red, orange, green, and now dark blue T-shirts. This new breed of workers zip around on bikes. The need for food delivery executives came to be felt the most during the COVID-19 lockdown when they ferried food, vegetables, and grocery while people remained indoors.

Swiggy, Zomato, Big Basket, Zepto, Uber, Dunzo, Porter, and more began as startups. But they have become common brands and services that the city increasingly depends on.

“Since travelling in the city is becoming more and more tiresome, my father used to wonder if we could have someone to buy, say, coffee powder from T. Nagar and bring it over. Then, someone had the idea to make an app, and now you get stuff home just like that,” says R. Priya, who uses these apps frequently to shop and send stuff to friends and family.

Better paying job

Ganesh, who recently switched from a food delivery app to a plain delivery app, says he took up the second job since it pays better. “I am a degree-holder. But I couldn’t get a good job. So, with the responsibility of running the family and paying off loans falling on me, I took up this job. I hope that some day I will get a better job,” he says.

Tamil Nadu Food and Other Delivery Personnel Union leader S. Ramakrishna says that a few years ago, food delivery boys and girls were paid ₹35 per delivery; but the amount has come down to ₹20. The companies take a major share of the payment, and the delivery boys/girls have no way of contacting the companies if there is a problem. “We deliver food to people all times, but we don’t have a lunch break. Most times we eat whatever we get when there are a few minutes. There are kind customers who offer water or buttermilk in this heat. But there are bad ones too. The experience we have had in this job is unimaginable,” he says. Now, the Tamil Nadu government has started a welfare board for gig workers.

Backbone of Swiggy

A Swiggy spokesperson says the food delivery platform has over 3 lakh delivery partners nationwide. “It is our constant endeavour to provide them with a healthy, safe working condition and be there in times of need. Additional safety and well-being measures have also been added: the SOS button and emergency services; income support during accident recovery; paid time off; maternity leave; and on-demand ambulance service.” “Delivery partners are our backbone and while they may join with the intention of making this a gig, several have stayed for years and some have even joined Swiggy as full-time employees as part of our Step Ahead programme,” the spokesperson says.