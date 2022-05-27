GCC to organise bicycle rally

Special Correspondent May 27, 2022 22:25 IST

Special Correspondent May 27, 2022 22:25 IST

The Greater Chennai Corporation will organise Singara Chennai 2.0 Veedhi Vizha on Saturday.

According to Corporation officials, there will be a gathering at Pedestrian Plaza in Pondy Bazaar at 9 p.m. where visitors will be greeted with “on the streets” music group and refreshments. This is an initiative to encourage use of public space, especially by women at night.

“We will also have the city leaders announcing the forthcoming plans for such initiatives to encourage residents to be a part of this movement. If you have a bicycle, make sure to reach the Pondy Bazaar pedestrian plaza before 9 p.m.,” said an official.

Those who do not have a bicycle can go to the start points to avail themselves of Smartbike facility. The first five bicycles at each of these locations are free to ride till Pondy Bazaar. This gathering is open for all and anyone can participate.

Smartbike Locations for the event include Kasturba Nagar MRTS, Arumbakkam Metro, Nehru Park Metro, Marina Light House, LIC Metro and the Triplicane Swimming Pool near the centenary arch.