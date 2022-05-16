GCC to improve facilities in parks for persons with disabilities
Various govt. agencies hold discussions with civic officials
The Greater Chennai Corporation will develop infrastructure in parks to improve access to persons with disabilities.
The Directorate for the Welfare of the Differently Abled and other agencies have held discussions with the civic officials. The Corporation is expected to conduct a study and explore the possibility of integrating new design to cater to the needs of persons with disabilities in 700 parks.
T.M.N. Deepak, president of December 3 Movement, said the Corporation should develop facilities for improving access to parks for people with 21 different kinds of disabilities. “The government agencies should conduct discussions with stakeholders before finalising the projects for improving such facilities in parks,” he said.
The Corporation recently initiated various projects, including the sensory park for persons with disabilities. Sensory parks had been developed in areas such as Kotturpuram. Such models will be adopted in more areas of the city. An inspection of the sensory park will be held on Tuesday.
