GCC set to construct multi-level parking lot for Khader Nawaz Khan Road pedestrian plaza

Chennai Corporation will begin construction of a multi-level parking lot to accommodate additional cars and motorcycles that are expected to visit Khader Nawaz Khan Road after the completion of the pedestrian plaza.

The civic body has identified space for the facility to provide parking for 100 motorcycles and 45 cars. The parking lot will be in addition to the parking spaces already designed in the plaza.

The civic body has also planned to set up electric vehicle charging points in the plaza for which work will begin in August.

Chennai Corporation Commissioner J.Radhakrishnan inspected the stretch on Thursday and directed officials to expedite the sewer and other underground work ahead of the commencement of the plaza work.

He directed officials to erect sign boards about the timeline of the project. The civic body has completed 50% work on construction of sewer, storm water drains, optic fibre cable ducts, electricity cable ducts and water lines.

“Once the underground work is completed by August, we will start constructing the pedestrian plaza. The plaza will be completed in June 2025,” said an official.

“Most of the properties on the stretch are classified as commercial. The lighting has to be proper. We are also planning to install art works along the stretch,” said an official. The civic body is also planning to build a brand similar to that of other plazas in the world.

The civic body is also exploring the feasibility of creating more facilities to make the spaces accessible for persons with disability and senior citizens. The stretch will have organised vending spaces also, said an official.