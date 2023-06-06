GCC holds meeting with 12 civic agencies to speed up infrastructure work

June 06, 2023 09:01 pm | Updated 09:01 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Greater Chennai Corporation Commissioner J. Radhakrishnan on Tuesday organised a coordination meeting with 12 line agencies to resolve work-related issues reported during the implementation of various projects.

Officials from agencies such as Metrowater, Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board, Metrorail, Southern Railway, Chennai Collectorate, Highways, Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority, TNEB and WRD participated in the meeting.

“Following a delay in work on flood mitigation near Gandhi Irwin Road, the coordination between various agencies has been established and the work will be completed in two months,“ said Dr.Radhakrishnan.

He stressed on the need for coordination to complete the flood mitigation work along GP Road in one month. Highways Department assured coordination with various agencies to complete the work. The TNEB would complete work at 15 locations where road cut had been required, officials said.

Similarly, Metrowater requires road cut permission at 20 locations. In Bhojarajanagar subway, the shifting of waterline and sewer line would be taken up ahead of the work. The bridge construction work at Ganesapuram subway would be speeded up, in coordination with the Railways.

The traffic police promised to give permission for digging of roads for development of stormwater drains. Slum resettlement projects would also be completed ahead of the monsoon. The Chennai Collectorate had been asked to speed up land acquisition at Ganesapuram and Vadaperumbakkam, officials said.

Meanwhile, residents on Tuesday complained that in NVN Nagar, Thirumangalam, in ward 104, sewage overflow in the ground floor of TNUHDB houses caused public health issues.