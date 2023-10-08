GCC deploys additional manual labourers over machinery to avoid damaging critical infrastructure during storm-water drain work

October 08, 2023 08:32 pm | Updated 08:32 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) has deployed additional manual labourers in lieu of heavy machinery so as not to damage sensitive cables along important roads as the civic body races against time to complete 8% of the proposed 1,501-km storm-water drain network in the city.

The Corporation has completed 92% of the network, covering 1,390 km. While it has made substantial progress in relaying roads and construction of the drains ahead of the northeast monsoon, work on several stretches remain unfinished because of damage caused by heavy machinery to sensitive cables, old buildings, and other crucial infrastructure. For instance, the civic body has been able to complete only 80% of the storm-water drains along Rajaji Salai because sensitive cables of important buildings, such as the Collectorate, Customs House, and Madras High Court, were damaged.

GCC North Chennai Deputy Commissioner Sivaguru Prabakaran said the number of manual labourers had been increased from 10 to 40 along Rajaji Salai in Royapuram zone and in areas such as George Town. “Instead of deploying heavy machinery with 10 workers, 40 workers have started manual digging. The risk of damage to old buildings is high on many roads. We will complete the work in 15 days,” he said.

“The new drains will link old arch drains so it is constructed at a depth of 2 m. So, we have to work manually, with a deft touch, to prevent the collapse of heritage buildings,” Mr. Prabakaran said. Old buildings in areas such as Chintadripet have also been damaged during the digging of roads for construction of storm-water drains. On Prakasam Salai and Esplanade, 95% of the storm-water drains have been completed. The work will be completed shortly.

GCC Commissioner J. Radhakrishnan said the civic body had resumed work on the drains in areas with challenges, such as Ashok Nagar and near Loyola College in Nungambakkam. Roadwork was also expedited in many areas last week. “We got back 1,957 roads out of 2,955 that were dug up. In the next three months, 11,500 roads, measuring 1,568 km, will be completed,” he said.

Challenges in roadwork

“In regards to relaying of new roads up to 2022-2023, due to road cuts, only 312 km had been taken up numbering 1,656. In the current year, 9,848 roads, covering 1,156 km, have been taken up at ₹1,174 crore. In the last 100 days, it rained on 65 days, which impacted roadworks,” an official said, and added that, “The next challenge relates to road cut restoration.”

“We need public cooperation. Zones such as Perungudi, Alandur, and Manali required underground drainage networks. Tamil Nadu Electricity Board cables are equally essential to ensure that the city is able to cater to additional power demands. Metro Rail has also started work in core areas such as Pondy Bazaar. A total of 37 areas are vulnerable to flooding. We have readied 1,008 pumps in vulnerable areas,” he said.