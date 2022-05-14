GCC begins flood-prevention work ahead of monsoon

The Corporation to launch desilting of stormwater drains this month

The Corporation to launch desilting of stormwater drains this month

The Greater Chennai Corporation will launch work on the construction of stormwater drain running to a length of 127.56 km in flood-prone areas at an estimated cost of ₹361.36 crore as part of the flood- mitigation project ahead of the northeast monsoon.

The Corporation will launch desilting of 1,055 km of stormwater drains this month as part of this initiative.

Corporation Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi has directed officers to take up desilting of major stormwater drains four months ahead of the northeast monsoon this year. He has ordered redesign of the stormwater drain to facilitate easier desilting.

The new design will have additional openings between two manholes to allow mechanical desilting, the officials said.

Tenders had been invited for the desilting work in Royapuram, Anna Nagar, Thiru. Vi. Ka. Nagar, Teynampet, Kodambakkam, Valasaravakkam, Alandur, Adyar, Perungudi and Sholinganallur.

“Tenders will be opened on May 24. The work will be completed in six months,” said an official.

Meanwhile, Mayor R. Priya on Saturday reviwed the progress of work on the construction of stormwater drain. At the meeting, the officials were asked to report the progress of work once in two days.

Ambitious project

Chief Minister M.K.Stalin had announced the construction of stormwater drains running to a length of 1,033 km at an estimated cost of ₹4,070.10 crore under the Singara Chennai 2.0 project with funding by the Asian Development Bank, the World Bank and other multilateral agencies.

Work on he construction of stormwater drains running to a length of 905 km, taken up at an estimated cost of ₹3,708.74 crore, was under way, the officials said.