Gastro meet begins in city

The 8th Asia-Pacific Gastroesophageal Cancer Congress got under way on Thursday with 24 procedures being performed by experts from across the globe. The three-day event is being hosted for the first time in India. EsoIndia Congress 2020 and the APGCC 2020 are being held jointly at the Sri Ramachandra Institute for Higher Education and Research.

A total of 14 experts from other countries are participating in the event while one of them could not make it due to the quarantining of persons from China due to coronavirus infection, said K. Balaji Singh, Dean of Students at SRIHER and chairman of the scientific committee of the conference. On Thursday, 24 procedures were performed, including by 10 experts from IndiaS.M. Chandramohan, president of APGCC and EsoIndia spoke about colon interposition.

A new procedure called nerve-pairing tumour resection that will help the stomach to regain function faster, was demonstrated by an Australian expert Cuong Duong. The procedure was done for the first time in India, said M. Kanagavel, EsoIndia secretary.

On Friday, a session with students and another with survivors of cancer will be held, Dr. Kanagavel added.