Gang selling methamphetamine in Chennai busted, six arrested in five days

January 23, 2023 04:03 pm | Updated 04:03 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Esplanade Police have arrested six persons on charges of peddling methamphetamine, near the Mannady Metro Railway Station recently.

Following information about drug peddling taking place in the area, a special team of police, led by the Esplanade police station, mounted surveillance near the Mannady Metro Railway Station and arrested M. Mohammed Thofiq, 21 of Thiruvarur, J. Sanjaysai, 20 of Mandaveli and Salman Sahir, 20 of Manapakkam on January 18, as they were found selling methamphetamine. Based on the confessions given by the trio, the police also arrested S. Mohammed Siad, 27 of Madurai on January 20 and seized four grams of the contraband from him.

The police team was on the lookout for two more absconding accused persons, in connection with the case. The absconding accused persons , Mohammed Masthan, 27 of Vyasarpadi and M. Bargath Ali, 37 of Ramanathapuram district were arrested on Sunday. Police also seized four grams of methamphetamine, a two-wheeler and a car from the duo.

Police said so far, six persons have been accused in connection with the case.