Gang committing loan fraud nabbed

Special CCB team raids fake call centres

The Anti-Bank Fraud wing of the Central Crime Branch on Tuesday busted a gang of 12 who were running a call centre in Thirumullaivoyal, and had cheated several persons by offering quick online loans at cheap interest rates.

A senior police officer said, “The prime accused Gopi Krishnan, 30, of Villivakkam, had already been arrested last year for running fake call centres at a few places in the city and detained under the Goondas Act. After his detention was quashed by the court, he came out on bail a few months ago. Again, he began commiting the same kind of fraud, and ensnared many loan aspirants.”

On the instructions of the Commissioner of Police, Additional Commissioner of Police, CCB, Thenmozhi formed a team to raid fake call centres during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Based on a tip off, the team raided the call centre in Thirumullaivoyal. The “employees” called potential victims. Young women hired as telecallers were asked to offer loans. The executives would then collect documents and ₹20,000 as GST for sanctioning loan.

After collecting the online transfer of money, the call centres switched off the phone numbers, the CCB said.