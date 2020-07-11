Free dialysis facility opened in Chennai

The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC), the Freemasons Lodge Accountants No.194 and the TANKER Foundation inaugurated a new free dialysis unit in the Cholamandal Artists Village at Injambakkam on the East Coast Road on Saturday.
Corporation Commissioner G. Prakash, Regional Grand Master of the Regional Grand Lodge of South India V.G. Madhusudan and Corporation Joint Commissioner (Health) Madhusudhan Reddy together inaugurated the unit. While the civic body provided the infrastructure and Freemasons Lodge Accountants No.194, through its charitable trust Lodge Accountants Charitable Trust, has equipped this unit with 10 dialysis machines and all medical equipment and accessories estimated to be ₹1 crore. The TANKER Foundation would manage and running the unit. This is the 10th dialysis unit to be run by TANKER Foundation.
“This project is part of the golden jubilee celebrations of the Freemasons Lodge Accountants No.194 established under the banner of The Grand Lodge of India and part of the Regional Grand Lodge of Southern India,” an official release said.
About 2.5 lakh people died of kidney failure in the country every year and it is the third-largest killer after malignancy and heart disease. Millions suffer from some form of kidney disease and many of them, particularly in India cannot afford the cost of treatment or care, it said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath