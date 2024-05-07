GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Free coaching by residents association help students score in Class XII

May 07, 2024 01:06 am | Updated 01:06 am IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau

Every Sunday at the Corporation park in R.A Puram, a group of 10 students would gather to study. These study efforts have resulted in most of them scoring above 400 in the Class XII public exams.

The initiative was taken by the Raja Annamalaipuram Residents Association (RAPRA) to help the economically backward students in their education. “The initiative began with 20 students but over the course of two years, many students dropped out due to disinterest. But 10 students have religiously showed up for the coaching,” said Chandrasekaran, president of RAPRA.

One of the students has scored 534, while four others have scored over 450 and others scored above 400. The initiative began in 2019 for commerce group students and currently the second batch has graduated.

Since Class XI for the students, coaching is taken up from 10 a.m. in the morning on Sunday until 3 p.m. and sometimes on Saturdays too when exams are nearer. Lunch for the students is also provided.

The free coaching is taken by two senior Chartered Accountants, who teach them accountancy, commerce, business maths and economics. During the final two months before the board exam, mock examination and discussions regarding accountancy analytical questions were conducted, said Dr. Chandrasekhar.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.