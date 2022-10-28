Four panchaloha idols seized; three held in Arcot near Ranipet

The Hindu Bureau October 28, 2022 20:16 IST

Three tomato traders were arrested for possessing four panchaloha idols in Arcot near Ranipet on Friday. (PHOTOS: Special Arrangement).

Three tomato traders were arrested for possessing four panchaloha idols in Arcot town near Ranipet on Friday. Police said the arrested persons were V. Balaji, 39, M. Muralikrishan, 24, and R. Dinesh Kumar, 34, from Satya Nagar in Arcot. The idols were found in the house of Balaji. It was during a routine vehicle check at around 7 a.m. on Friday, that the local police found Muralikrishnan with bruises on his face walking on the main road in the bazaar. Initially, Muralikrishnan gave vague answers when the police enquired about his bruises. However, he admitted that the trio had a fight over the possession of the idols. Immediately, a team from Arcot Taluk police rushed to Balaji’s house and found the idols in one of the rooms, following which the three were taken into custody. Of the four idols, the Muruga idol was 20 cm tall while the Kali, Lakshmi and Mariamman measured 10 cm in height. During the inquiry, the three told the police that the idols were recovered from an ancient temple near Gingee fort two years ago. Since then, they have been with them. The police, however, are in touch with their counterparts in Pernambut police near Gudiyatham where a gang was arrested recently for possession of such idols. The police are also probing whether the trio was part of any idol smuggling gang. A case has been filed by Arcot Taluk police.



