Four more persons arrested for the murder of youth at Marina beach

Earlier, the Anna Square police arrested four persons including Bhaskar, Gowtham, Arumugam and Karthik. 

April 23, 2023 03:24 pm | Updated 03:24 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Representational image

Representational image | Photo Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

The Chennai City Police has arrested four more persons in relation to the murder of P. Vignesh of Tiruvallur district in the Marina Beach on the night of March 20.

A senior official of the City police said the 19-year-old victim along with two of his friends from Tiruvallur district had come to celebrate his birthday in the Marina beach on Thursday night.

The trio had a scuffle with the workers in the shops when they were assaulted by eight persons who were working in the shops of Marina beach. In the attack, Vignesh died and the Anna Square police arrested four persons including Bhaskar, Gowtham, Arumugam and Karthik. 

Based on a tip off, the police arrested the remaining four persons for the murder of the youth. The four were identified as Vinodh of Vandalur, Prasanth of Madhankuppam, Goethals of T. Nagar and Nandus, a native of Karnataka state. 

All the four persons were remanded to judicial custody on Sunday, April 23. 

