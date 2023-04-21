HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

19-year-old lynched to death in a ruckus after friend’s birthday celebration on Marina beach

The condition of one of the three men, who celebrated his birthday on Thursday on the Marina beach is said to be critical; the police have arrested three suspects

April 21, 2023 08:48 pm | Updated 08:48 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Vignesh

Vignesh

A 19-year-old youth died and two of his friends were injured after suspected workers in the shops on Marina beach attacked them following a fracas on Thursday night. The three youths had gone to the beach for birthday celebration and were allegedly inebriated.

The police said the victim, Vignesh from Avadi, bled to death from injuries received on his head, ears and neck. His friends Aravindan, 22, also from Avadi, and Sanjay, 18, from Tiruvallur, have been admitted to the Government Medical College Hospital at Omandurar. The condition of Sanjay is said to be critical.

Sanjay had cut a cake on the sands of the Marina beach and thereafter allegedly created a ruckus damaging a couple of shops, the police said. A few shopkeepers and workers beat them up. The three men left the spot but returned and picked a fight leading to fresh attacks on them, the police said.

The morning walkers found the three lying with bleeding injuries on the service road near the beach on Friday and alerted the police. A police patrol team took them to the hospital where Vignesh was declared dead on arrival.

Anna Square Police have registered a case and arrested three suspects in this connection.

Related Topics

Chennai / murder / crime

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.