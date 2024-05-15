GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Four held for murder of youth in Puzhal 

Published - May 15, 2024 03:07 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The city police have arrested four persons on charges of murdering an 18-year-old youth Avinash alias Emmanuel in Puzhal on Monday. 

Police said four persons, including D. Ilamparuthi, 20, of Puzhal and M.Sathosh Kumar, 21 of Redhills were arrested in connection with the crime. Police said Avinash was in love with Ilamparuthi’s sister. The latter had objected to the relationship following which Avinash had allegedly attacked him some months ago. This had led to enmity between them and on Monday when Avinash was with his friends in Jai Balaji Nagar, the accused allegedly attacked him with knives and fled.

